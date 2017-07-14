Severe T-Storm Watch In Effect For Most Of Md., Warning For Some Counties

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of Maryland.
It will last through 9 p.m. tonight.
The counties under the watch are Allegany Anne Arundel, Baltimore (County and City), Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen’s Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Talbot.
RELATED: Heat Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Md., Including Baltimore
As the storms move through, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings will also pop up here and there for other counties, according to WJZ Meteorologist Tim Williams.
“These types of storms are going to be popping up through the afternoon and into the evening,” he says. “Keep an eye to the sky.”
The good news, he says, is that the rain will cool things down a bit. Most of the area is under a Heat Advisory today, as well.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook