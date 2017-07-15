Arrieta Beats Former Team, Pitches Cubs Over Orioles 10-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Making his first appearance at Camden Yards since he was traded by Baltimore four years ago, Jake Arrieta settled down after a wild start to hold the Orioles to four hits over 6 2/3 innings and lead the Chicago Cubs to a 10-3 win Saturday night.

Addison Russell homered for the second straight game, and Albert Almora and Anthony Rizzo also went deep for Chicago, which hit eight homers in winning the first two games of the series.

Arrieta (9-7) walked three in the first two innings, then retired 11 of 12 batters before Caleb Joseph’s a solo home run in the fifth. Arrieta allowed two runs — one earned — with three strikeouts and three walks over 6 2/3 innings.

Arrieta was 20-25 with a 5.46 ERA in 69 appearances with Baltimore and is 63-28 with a 2.76 ERA in 117 starts for the Cubs, who acquired him on July 2, 2013. He had faced the Orioles just once before, winning at Wrigley Field on Aug. 22, 2014.

Chicago has won five straight against Baltimore dating to 2014.

Wade Miley (4-8) gave up seven runs, nine hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. He had been 4-1 with a 3.46 ERA in six starts against the Cubs.

Almore homered leading off the third, and the Cubs boosted the lead to 3-0 in the fourth on Russell’s homer and Almora’s RBI single.

After Russell was intentionally walked to load the bases in the fifth, Jason Heyward chased Miley with a two-run triple and scored on Javier Baez’s single off Miguel Castro for a 7-0 lead.

Willson Contreras had three hits, including an RBI double in the sixth, and Rizzo homered in the eighth. Baez also had three hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: RHP John Lackey (plantar fasciitis) had no setbacks with his bullpen session Saturday and likely will start Tuesday at Atlanta. … RHP Kyle Hendricks (right hand tendinitis) is to make a rehab start Monday for Double-A Tennessee.

Orioles: RHP Stefan Crichton (right shoulder strain) and RHP Mike Wright (right shoulder bursitis) are to start rehab assignments Monday.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Jose Quintana is slated to start Sunday, three days after he was acquired from the Chicago White Sox. Quintana was 4-8 with a 4.49 ERA for the White Sox this season.

Orioles: RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (4-4, 6.67 ERA) has not pitched past the fifth inning in three of his past four starts. He managed to win in his last outing on July 9 against Minnesota, when he allowed four runs and four hits in five innings.

