Baltimore Civil Rights Activist Leaving City Schools Position

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson says he’s stepping down from his job at Baltimore City Public Schools.

He has served as the school system’s chief human capital officer for more than a year. He helped lead city school’s staffing and oversaw retirement, health insurance, workers’ compensation and labor relations.

Mckesson, a 32-year-old Baltimore native tells our media partner The Baltimore Sun his last day will be July 31.

City schools CEO Sonja Santelises named Mckesson to the job on an interim basis last year.

He had held positions in human resources in the past before he was offered the job with City Schools.

Santelises tells The Sun that Mckesson’s departure from the school system is “very sad,” but says she’s looking forward to what he does next.

“It’s an exciting time for him. We were incredibly fortunate to have him for as long as we did,” she says.

Mckesson, who ran for mayor, burst on the national stage three years ago when he protested the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

Mckesson told The Sun he plans to stay in Baltimore.

Santelises says Mckesson’s replacement will be named by the end of the month.

