Howard Co. Police Investigating Motorcycle Collision

WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. (WJZ) — A man was seriously injured Saturday evening when his motorcycle collided with a car on southbound Rt 32.

Howard County Police say they were called to Route 32 at Old Frederick Road at around 7:20 for reports of a crash.

They say 58-year-old Kenneth Stalcup was riding on his motorcycle on southbound Route 32 when it struck a Honda CR-V, which was crossing the road at Old Frederick Road.

Howard County Police say it appears the Honda had a green light at the time of the collision.

Stalcup was flown to Maryland Shock Trauma for his injuries.

There were two people in the CR-V at the time of the crash, a 48-year-old Sandy Kim, as well as an eight-year-old passenger.

