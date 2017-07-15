WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

Howard Co. Police Investigating Motorcycle Collision

July 15, 2017 9:52 PM

WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. (WJZ) — A man was seriously injured Saturday evening when his motorcycle collided with a car on southbound Rt 32.

Howard County Police say they were called to Route 32 at Old Frederick Road at around 7:20 for reports of a crash.

They say 58-year-old Kenneth Stalcup was riding on his motorcycle on southbound Route 32 when it struck a Honda CR-V, which was crossing the road at Old Frederick Road.

Howard County Police say it appears the Honda had a green light at the time of the collision.

Stalcup was flown to Maryland Shock Trauma for his injuries.

There were two people in the CR-V at the time of the crash, a 48-year-old Sandy Kim, as well as an eight-year-old passenger.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch