Maryland Casinos Betting On Culinary Flair To Bring In Customers

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland gaming industry is flourishing.

In June, the state’s six casinos generated $130.5 million dollars in revenue, which is a 40 percent jump from the same time last year.

The gaming industry in Maryland is very competitive — so they are hoping to use the star power of their chefs to attract customers.

Casinos are gambling on their celebrity chefs to boost their numbers.

“We have a long standing partnership with Gordon, he has been operating Gordon Ramsay Steakhouse in Paris location, in Las Vegas and we had tremendous success with him there,” says Jacqueline Grace-Pope, Horseshoe Assistant General Manager.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore will house the first Gordon Ramsay Steakhouse on the east coast.

“What better way to bring more enthusiasm and excitement to Horseshoe Baltimore than to bring his celebrity status here,” says Grace-Pope.

Maryland Live Casino also plans to showcase a famous chef, at the center of their new Live! Hotel, which is under construction now, will be celebrity chef Todd English.

“We are a very competitive organization, and we think our plans for how we move forward will be a tough competitor for anybody in this market or region,” says Rob Norton, with Maryland Live!

The MGM National Harbor is another Maryland casino that relies on their chef’s star power.

“We have a really inspired by comfort food and inspired by the south and the DMV so we will see a lot of familiar food,” says Chef Marcus Samuelsson, MGM National Harbor.

The gaming industry banking on their guests to dine while they gamble and to keep coming back.

The Gordon Ramsay steak house is expected to be up and running by the end of the year.

The new flagship luxury Live! Hotel is scheduled to open at the beginning of 2018.

