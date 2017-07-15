WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

Police Find 400 Pounds of Marijuana In Cars Made In Mexico

July 15, 2017 2:58 PM
Filed Under: Cars, Marijuana, Mexico

WARREN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say more than 400 pounds (181 kilograms) of marijuana has been found in 15 new cars made in Mexico and shipped to Ohio and Pennsylvania to sell.

A drug task force in Ohio’s Portage County was called to a Ford dealership this week after a service department employee found a package of pressed marijuana in a spare tire compartment during a vehicle inspection.

Investigators then went to a rail yard near Warren and found more packages in the trunks of Ford Fusions pressed into the shape of a spare tire. Additional packages were found at other northeast Ohio dealerships and one in Pennsylvania.

A Drug Enforcement Administration agent tells The Vindicator that marijuana was found in April in new cars shipped from Mexico to Minnesota.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

