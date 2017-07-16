Baltimore City Council To Hear Arguments On Tougher Illegal Gun Sentencing Monday

July 16, 2017 11:00 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the city on pace to top 300 murders for another year, Baltimore City leaders will hear arguments on Monday on a bill that would toughen illegal gun convictions.

The proposal, being introduced in the city council, would impose a mandatory one-year sentence for anyone convicted of having an illegal gun within 100-yards of a school, park, church or public building where people gather.

Baltimore City Police commissioner Kevin Davis released a statement on Sunday night:

“This is an important moment for the leaders of our city to act. It’s not a time for philosophical, hypothetical ‘what if’s.’ I can only imagine how comfortable it must be to be a bystander, but tough moments call for decisive leadership. This is about those convicted of illegally possessing a handgun.”

