Gov. Investigating Options As Scientists Say Conowingo Dam No Longer Stopping Pollution

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Scientists have now found that Conowingo Dam, which for almost 100 years, has stopped silt and muck from polluting the Chesapeake Bay, is no longer doing its job.

Now, Governor Larry Hogan is seeking solutions to the problem, a promise that he made during his 2014 campaign.

Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, reports Governor Hogan says he’s about to announce a plan to make “some real progress” at the dam, based on some of the proposals the state received.

These plans include a contractor to deal with sediment and dissolved phosphorous and nitrogen pollution that weakens the bay’s health.

A dozen companies responded to Hogan’s call for innovative ideas to save money on the project, according to a review of public records obtained by The Sun.

Under federal laws, the governor has the authority to halt relicensing of the dam if he does not believe it adequately meets the state’s clean water standards.

