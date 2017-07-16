Baltimore Celebrates National Ice Cream Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s National Ice Cream Day! WJZ went to The Charmery on The Avenue in Hampden and the place was hopping.
In 1984, President Reagan declared the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day.
There are many places around Baltimore that are offering deals and freebies for ice cream on National Ice Cream Day and throughout the month of July.
- McDonald’s: Customers who download the McDonald’s app get a coupon for a free vanilla ice cream cone on Sunday, no purchase required. One McDonald’s customer will receive a special ‘Golden Arches Cone,’ an exclusive, limited edition cone that entitles the winner to McDonald’s soft serve for life.
- PetSmart: All pets visiting PetSmart PetHotel locations get free Doggie Ice Cream Sundaes this Sunday.
- Friendly’s: For every $2.99 Friend-z ice cream order on Sunday, Friendly’s will donate $2 to the Boys & Girls Club of America. Customers who purchase a Friend-z on Sunday will also get a coupon good for a free ice cream in the future.
- Bruster’s: Specials at various locations.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook