WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

Baltimore Celebrates National Ice Cream Day

July 16, 2017 7:40 PM
Filed Under: national ice cream day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s National Ice Cream Day! WJZ went to The Charmery on The Avenue in Hampden and the place was hopping.

In 1984, President Reagan declared the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day.

There are many places around Baltimore that are offering deals and freebies for ice cream on National Ice Cream Day and throughout the month of July.

  • McDonald’s: Customers who download the McDonald’s app get a coupon for a free vanilla ice cream cone on Sunday, no purchase required. One McDonald’s customer will receive a special ‘Golden Arches Cone,’ an exclusive, limited edition cone that entitles the winner to McDonald’s soft serve for life.
  • PetSmart: All pets visiting PetSmart PetHotel locations get free Doggie Ice Cream Sundaes this Sunday.
  • Friendly’s: For every $2.99 Friend-z ice cream order on Sunday, Friendly’s will donate $2 to the Boys & Girls Club of America. Customers who purchase a Friend-z on Sunday will also get a coupon good for a free ice cream in the future.
  • Bruster’s: Specials at various locations.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch