WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

Police Arrest Man Connected To Stealing More Than $34K Worth Of Property; Woman Also Arrested

July 16, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: 34000, aaron carl thomas, Carroll County, cranberry road, melissa hartless, sheriiff, Westminster

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of stealing more than $34,000 worth of items since last month.

On Friday around 7 a.m., officers arrested Aaron Carl Thomas, 23, from Westminster, for six incidents of burglaries, thefts and destruction of property in the area of the 200 block of Cranberry Road.

Thomas and a woman, Melissa Ann Hartless, 25, allegedly broke into and have been living out of an abandoned town home on Alymer Court.

Thomas was charged with six counts of first-degree burglary and theft, one count of fourth-degree burglary and two counts of malicious destruction of property.

Hartless was charged with first-degree burglary and making a false statement.

Both were taken to Carroll County Central Booking.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch