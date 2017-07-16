Police Arrest Man Connected To Stealing More Than $34K Worth Of Property; Woman Also Arrested

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of stealing more than $34,000 worth of items since last month.

On Friday around 7 a.m., officers arrested Aaron Carl Thomas, 23, from Westminster, for six incidents of burglaries, thefts and destruction of property in the area of the 200 block of Cranberry Road.

Thomas and a woman, Melissa Ann Hartless, 25, allegedly broke into and have been living out of an abandoned town home on Alymer Court.

Thomas was charged with six counts of first-degree burglary and theft, one count of fourth-degree burglary and two counts of malicious destruction of property.

Hartless was charged with first-degree burglary and making a false statement.

Both were taken to Carroll County Central Booking.

