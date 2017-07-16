Vigil Held For Four PA Men Killed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A vigil was held at the Garden of Reflection 9-11 Memorial in Lower Makefield Township, in Pennsylvania, for four young men who were killed.
The two cousins suspected in the killings are now locked up without bail for the deaths of Dean Finocchiaro, Thomas Meo, Jimi Patrick and Mark Sturgis.
Family, friends and even strangers came to offer support to those who lost loved ones. The gathering included prayers, music and a candlelight vigil.
All four men are from Pennsylvania, including 19-year-old Jimi Patrick, who was a student at Loyola University.
Cosmo Dinardo is facing four counts of homicide while his cousin, Sean MichaelKratzz is charged with three, at an arraignment Friday. Both men plead not guilty.
