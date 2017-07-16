WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

‘War For The Planet Of The Apes’ Roars Past ‘Spider-Man’

July 16, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Spider-Man: Homecoming, War for the Planet of the Apes

NEW YORK (AP) — “War for the Planet of the Apes” took down “Spider-Man: Homecoming” at the North American box office, opening with an estimated $56.5 million in ticket sales.

Though some initially expected a closer race, “Spider-Man” dropped to second with $45.2 million after its No. 1 debut last weekend. Boosted by strong reviews, Fox’s “War for the Planet of the Apes” easily came out on top.

That still put the third “Planet of the Apes” film in the rebooted franchise well behind the previous 2014 installment, “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.” That sequel launched with $72.6 million.

After three weeks of limited release, Kumail Nanjiani’s acclaimed romantic comedy “The Big Sick” expanded nationwide over the weekend. It pulled in $7.7 million in about 2,600 theaters.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

