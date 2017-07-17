D.C. Police Destroy Dirt Bikes To Keep Them Off The Streets

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This past weekend, police in Washington, D.C. destroyed dozens of seized dirt bikes, not wanting to run the risk that they would end up back on the streets.

In Capitol Heights, heavy scrapyard equipment went to work on 62 bikes and ATVs, which had been seized by city police.

In both D.C. and Baltimore, dirt bikes are illegal on city streets. Just last month in Prince George’s County, dirt bike riders spent half an hour on sidewalks and streets at National Harbor, scaring pedestrians and motorists.

Using aerial surveillance to track, Baltimore Police have a dirt bike task force.

It’s made 45 arrests, seized 200 bikes and confiscated eight handguns.

Dirt bikes have also become a target of thieves, hitting dealers in Maryland and Delaware. They’re stolen to sell to those who ride, illegally, on the city streets.

Because it’s dangerous to riders, pedestrians and other vehicles, Baltimore Police do not chase dirt bike riders.

Instead, helicopters, surveillance video and tips lead to arrests.

