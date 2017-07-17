Ruff Commute: Loose Dog Corralled In Fort McHenry Tunnel

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rush hour traffic truly went to the dogs in one Baltimore tunnel.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said traffic was halted in part of the Fort McHenry tunnel on Monday morning after a dog was spotted walking in the road.

BaCity SB I-95 LEFT tube at tunnel temporarily closed for dog walking in roadway. Yes, a dog. #baltraffic pic.twitter.com/NGzbE0Q4j1 — MDTA (@TheMDTA) July 17, 2017

Authority spokesman Tamory Winfield says traffic was stopped for about a half hour in one tube of the tunnel that carries southbound Interstate 95 beneath the Patapsco River while police and vehicle recovery technicians corralled the dog. Once the dog was caught, traffic resumed.

Winfield says the dog will be turned over to animal control officials.

