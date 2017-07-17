WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Warnings in Baltimore County & Carroll County, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings In Howard County & Montgomery County | Current Conditions | Current Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Ruff Commute: Loose Dog Corralled In Fort McHenry Tunnel

July 17, 2017 4:08 PM
BALTIMORE (AP) — Rush hour traffic truly went to the dogs in one Baltimore tunnel.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said traffic was halted in part of the Fort McHenry tunnel on Monday morning after a dog was spotted walking in the road.

Authority spokesman Tamory Winfield says traffic was stopped for about a half hour in one tube of the tunnel that carries southbound Interstate 95 beneath the Patapsco River while police and vehicle recovery technicians corralled the dog. Once the dog was caught, traffic resumed.

Winfield says the dog will be turned over to animal control officials.

