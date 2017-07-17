WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore and Carroll County Until 3 P.M. | Download The WJZ Weather App

Baltimore Rapper, Believing He’d Die, Goes Live On Facebook After Stabbing

July 17, 2017 2:14 PM
Filed Under: Tyree Colion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore rapper Tyree Colion, an outspoken proponent of a more peaceful Baltimore, was stabbed in the neck Sunday night.

Believing he was in his final moments of life, he went live on Facebook in the aftermath of the stabbing.

Colion, who is 41 and often posts about “No Shoot Zones” in Baltimore on social media, survived and is in critical but stable at a hospital.

Baltimore Police spokesman TJ Smith says investigators believe it was a domestic incident and that a family member was responsible for the stabbing.

Smith said it occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East 29th Street.

