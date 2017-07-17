WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Warnings in Baltimore County & Carroll County, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings In Howard County & Montgomery County | Current Conditions | Current Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Garth Brooks Offers Free Honeymoon After Fans Get Engaged

July 17, 2017 3:06 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Garth Brooks says he’ll pony up for a Hawaiian honeymoon for a Texas couple who got engaged at his concert in Oklahoma City.

WFAA-TV reports Drew Bargsley proposed to Chelsea Townsend while Brooks was playing his hit “Unanswered Prayers” on Saturday night.

The singer got wind of the commotion and asked the Dallas-area couple about their honeymoon plans from the stage. He told them he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, will pay for their honeymoon if they decide to go to Hawaii.

Brooks later told Yearwood about his offer and she agreed, but added, “Nobody else can get engaged tonight.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch