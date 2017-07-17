WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore and Carroll County Until 3 P.M. | Download The WJZ Weather App

Police: Death Of Johns Hopkins Student Appears To Be Accidental

July 17, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: Johns Hopkins University

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say the death of a 19-year-old Johns Hopkins University student who was a member of the track and field team appears to be accidental.

During a press briefing on Monday, Baltimore Police Department spokesman T.J. Smith said nothing in the death of Abigail Bastien points to homicide, and “every piece of evidence right now points to accidental.”

The investigation found that Bastien, whose body was found in the 3700 block of N. Charles St., died after falling off a building from “quite a distance.”

Smith said police are still waiting on toxicology reports, but it appears her death was accidental.

University officials said in an email to the community that Bastien was a sprinter on the track and field team and member of the Alpha Phi sorority.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch