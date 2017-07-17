Police: Death Of Johns Hopkins Student Appears To Be Accidental

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say the death of a 19-year-old Johns Hopkins University student who was a member of the track and field team appears to be accidental.
During a press briefing on Monday, Baltimore Police Department spokesman T.J. Smith said nothing in the death of Abigail Bastien points to homicide, and “every piece of evidence right now points to accidental.”
The investigation found that Bastien, whose body was found in the 3700 block of N. Charles St., died after falling off a building from “quite a distance.”
Smith said police are still waiting on toxicology reports, but it appears her death was accidental.
University officials said in an email to the community that Bastien was a sprinter on the track and field team and member of the Alpha Phi sorority.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook