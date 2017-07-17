Raven Justin Tucker Practices With Fans At Patterson Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Ravens kick off training camp next week, kicker Justin Tucker is a step ahead.

He held his own personal workout today at Patterson Park in Baltimore City. Tucker lead a group of young fans on a warm- up before he began his personal workout.

He uses social media to invite anyone interested to come out and join him.

While this seems like summer fun and games, this is his real workout and he likes to have the public involved.

“Yeah, this is the same workout that I do on my own and then with my teammates in Owings Mills when we practice week in and week out. I guess what you guys saw today was exactly what I do on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday during the regular season,” says Tucker.

“It’s important to get out here with friends and family and the community,” he says.

Tucker is certainly a showman. He would finish with a flourish. He lined up a 54-yarder and knocked it in on the cross bar to the delight of fans at Patterson Park.

