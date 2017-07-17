Outpouring Of Support After Death Of Month-Old Giraffe Calf At Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People from all over the world are reacting to the sad news that the newborn giraffe calf at the Maryland Zoo, Julius, has died after weeks of poor health.

He was so so sick that visitors never got a chance to meet him in person, but his story is touching hearts every where.

From the time of his birth in June, it was clear Julius would have a hard time surviving. The newborn giraffe needed round-the-clock intensive care.

Specialized care he received during his short life included blood plasma transfusions donated from zoos in Ohio and Colorado.

Here in Baltimore, the Mount Washington pediatric hospital donated a nutritional supplement that Julius received through an IV. He showed signs of improving at times, but on Friday his condition took a turn for the worse.

“Unfortunately, he did show a decline however, and we did elect to euthanize,” says Dr. Samantha Sander, Maryland Zoo veterinarian.

There have been lots of reactions on social media after the zoo announced Saturday that Julius died.

Heartfelt comments came in from all over the world, with mourners and sympathizers using the hashtag #TeamJulius. Many are offering condolences to the zoo staff that tried so hard to save him.

Baby Julius’s sad ending is even grabbing national headlines.

“It’s always a drag when it’s like an animal that could grow up, and you know, be well-taken care off at a zoo,” said Alex Smith a zoo visitor.

The baby calf had trouble nursing and was so weak, he never got a chance to make his public debut.

“We never got to welcome him into our environment and into our zoo, which is really unfortunate,” said another visitor, Amanda Evans.

Now zoo staff, visitors and the herd baby Julius left behind will try to move on.

“Sometimes you try your very best with living creatures and it doesn’t always work out,” says visitor Lee Ann Willy. “It’s just the circle of life.”

Julius was the first male giraffe to be born at the zoo in 20 years.

Julius leaves behind his mother, Kesi, father, Caesar and half-sister, Willow, who is five months-old.

