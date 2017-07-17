Orioles Seek Their First Win In The Second Half Of The Season

July 17, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, mlb, Texas Rangers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are seeking their first win in the second half of the season as they open a four-game series against the Texas Rangers on Monday night at Camden Yards.

The Orioles fell to a season-worst seven games below .500 at 42-49 and allowed 27 runs and 10 homers over the course of a three-game sweep by the Chicago Cubs.

The Orioles will send Chris Tillman (1-5, 7.90 ERA) to the mound. Tillman has not started a game since June 30 due to the birth of his first child.

Tillman has not won a game since tossing five scoreless innings on May 7 in his first start of the season.

Tillman will be opposed by Rangers right-hander Andrew Cashner. The Rangers have won five of their past seven overall as they continue their 10-game road trip.

Follow @1057TheFan on Twitter and like 105.7 The Fan on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch