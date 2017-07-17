Orioles Seek Their First Win In The Second Half Of The Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are seeking their first win in the second half of the season as they open a four-game series against the Texas Rangers on Monday night at Camden Yards.
The Orioles fell to a season-worst seven games below .500 at 42-49 and allowed 27 runs and 10 homers over the course of a three-game sweep by the Chicago Cubs.
The Orioles will send Chris Tillman (1-5, 7.90 ERA) to the mound. Tillman has not started a game since June 30 due to the birth of his first child.
Tillman has not won a game since tossing five scoreless innings on May 7 in his first start of the season.
Tillman will be opposed by Rangers right-hander Andrew Cashner. The Rangers have won five of their past seven overall as they continue their 10-game road trip.
