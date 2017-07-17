Philadelphia Police: Teen Flash Mob Threw Bottles At Cops

July 17, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a flash mob of about 500 teens threw bottles at officers and jumped on cars after a rec center closed for the evening.

Authorities say the disturbance began Sunday night outside the Lonnie Young Recreation Center in the city’s Germantown section. Police say the teens gathered with an unauthorized disc jockey outside the center and had to be disbursed.

No officers or youths were hurt. Police say they opted not to make any arrests so tensions wouldn’t escalate.

At one point, police asked some area businesses to close after some of the youths ran into the businesses.

Most of those in the crowd appeared to be 12 to 17 years old.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch