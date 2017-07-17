Ravens May Need To Restructure High-Profile Contracts To Help Salary Cap

The Baltimore Ravens are strapped against the NFL salary cap, which has many fans questioning what else can the team do to add to the roster.

Brian MacFarland from Russell Street Report discusses potential ways to add some much need salary cap room and provides information on restructuring implications in the future.

The baseline cap for each team in 2017 is $167 Million. If the Ravens’ season were to begin now, they would have less than a million dollars in cap space. “According to the Rule of 51, which applies at this time of year…it’s the top 51 cap numbers that count at this time of year. Then you also have to include your players that are on injured reserve or PUP,” says MacFarland.

So how can the Ravens combat the crunch? Can they really fix it? MacFarland says yes, but they’ll need to restructure a few deals. “There’s about $20 million in dead money. You really don’t want to have to restructure deals, but at this point they’re going to have to,” he said.

The biggest candidates for that would be Jimmy Smith, Joe Flacco, Marshal Yanda, Justin Tucker and Terrell Suggs. It could even be a combination of a few.

