Severe Storms Move Through Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe weather is moving through Maryland.
There are currently Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Howard and Montgomery Counties through 4:30 p.m.
A Flash Flood Warning is now in effect for Carroll and Baltimore counties until 6:45 p.m.
Some locations that may experience flooding include Pikesville, Randallstown, Owings Mills, Eldersburg and Reisterstown.
Up to three inches of rain have already fallen in some areas.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
