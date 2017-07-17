WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Warnings in Baltimore County & Carroll County, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings In Howard County & Montgomery County | Current Conditions | Current Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Severe Storms Move Through Maryland

July 17, 2017 3:57 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe weather is moving through Maryland.

There are currently Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Howard and Montgomery Counties through 4:30 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is now in effect for Carroll and Baltimore counties until 6:45 p.m.

Some locations that may experience flooding include Pikesville, Randallstown, Owings Mills, Eldersburg and Reisterstown.

Up to three inches of rain have already fallen in some areas.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch