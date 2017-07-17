The Orioles Are Looking At A Historically Bad Record

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Unfortunately, the Baltimore Orioles have started the second half of the season the same way the first half ended.
The Orioles’ Sunday loss to the Chicago Cubs dropped the team to a record of 20-38 in their last 58 games. Baltimore was once 22-11 at the beginning of the season. Now they’re staring at a record of 42-49.
The main issue facing the team is the pitching. Baltimore’s starters now have a 6.02 ERA in 2017.
Dylan Bundy: 4.33 ERA in 108 innings
Kevin Gausman: 6.39 ERA in 100 innings
Wade Miley: 5.40 ERA in 93 1/3 innings
Ubaldo Jimenez: 7.01 ERA in 87 innings
Chris Tillman: 7.90 ERA in 49 innings
Thankfully, there is a team that is doing slightly worse. The Reds have a 6.04 ERA.
The Orioles have never finished a year with a rotation ERA above 5.51.
