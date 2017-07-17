WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Warnings in Baltimore County & Carroll County, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings In Howard County & Montgomery County | Current Conditions | Current Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Home Depot Fires 70-Year-Old Army Veteran For Confronting Shoplifters

July 17, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: Home Depot

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 70-year-old Army veteran says he was fired from a Home Deport after trying to stop suspected shoplifters from stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of items.

Jim Tinney tells KTRK that he was fired last month from the store in Pearland, Texas.

“I think they could have written me up, reprimanded me, but terminate me? That’s pretty strong,” he told KTRK-TV. “I’m 70 years old. I need to work. I needed that job. I enjoyed working with customers figuring out what they wanted to do. It’s fun.”

Tinney admits he violated company policy by confronting the shoplifters, and that he was trained not to confront shoplifters, but says his military training kicked in when he saw the shoplifters.

The Home Depot said in a statement that only trained company security personnel can pursue and engage shoplifters.

