Sources Say Accused PA Killer Confessed To 2 Other Murders Before 4 Young Men

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More is being revealed about the accused killer of Loyola University student Jimi Patrick, Cosmo DiNardo, and his troubling past and is now admitting he has killed before.

Sources tell CBS Philly that DiNardo has reportedly confessed to killing two other people in the last five years.

Philadelphia Police sources say the department is actively investigating DiNardo’s claims made in that confession to Bucks County investigators.

Police found the bodies of Patrick and three other young men on a farm in Bucks County, Pennsylvania after an exhaustive search.

WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren has more on how the community and Patrick’s family is trying to heal.

Police have put up this sign thanking people for their love and support over the past week because of this tragedy.

Now, an increasingly sinister picture is emerging of the prime suspect in this case as a quick-tempered bully.

According to those who knew suspected killer Cosmo DiNardo in published reports, the young man charged with four murders was becoming increasingly unhinged.

He reportedly harassed women online, made threats, and stockpiled weapons.

Hundreds came out to pay tribute to the victims at a vigil.

“Everybody is heartbroken. It’s a shock to everybody. Everybody was like ‘we lost our best friend,'” says Dominic Vanucci.

On July 5, Jimi Patrick headed down a dusty road with DiNardo, which was the entrance to Dinardo’s family’s multimillion-dollar estate, and never made it out alive.

Dinardo said he burned the other three victims in a metal tank, what he called a ‘pig roaster,’ after shooting them with the help of his cousin, Sean Kratz.

“I can’t believe it, I can’t believe and I don’t want to believe it,” says DiNardo’s neighbor Bill Hale.

In a statement, Patrick’s grandparents thanked law enforcement and said they couldn’t have gotten through this without the strength from the other victim’s families and revealed they made the decision as a group to ask the prosecutor to forego the death penalty so DiNardo would reveal the location of the Loyola sophomore’s body.

“It is meaningful to know so many people cared about these boys,” says Patrick’s friend Kaitlyn Masone.

“It’s a process, we’re all healing and we’re stronger in numbers,” says Shane Hughes, a friend to Tom Meo.

A growing makeshift memorial of flowers now sits outside the DiNardo property as people continue to grieve.

Dinardo and his cousin, Sean Kratz, are being held on no bail status.

