Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of Local Defense Attorney’s Stepson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of Baltimore defense lawyer Warren Brown’s stepson earlier this month, WJZ has learned.

Brown and the Baltimore Police Department are planning to release details later this morning.

Police have released video showing the exact moment the shooting happened at a west Baltimore gas station.

In it, a silver VW is shown pulling up at the BP gas station off Garrison Boulevard near Liberty Heights at around 1:10 a.m. Police say two suspects then hopped out and started shooting at the victim, 22-year-old Louis “Cody” Young, multiple times.

Young later died at the hospital.

“They are like animals who are preying on innocent people and Cody was an innocent person, Cody was not part of the game,” Brown said in the days after the shooting. “He was not a part of the streets.”

He had offered a $10,000 reward for information about his stepson’s murder.

