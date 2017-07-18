Baltimore Rapper Who Went Live On Facebook After Stabbing Forgives Alleged Attacker

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A local rapper who turned to Facebook Live just moments after being stabbed in Northeast Baltimore says people need to push to clean up the violence.

Tyree Colion is trying to learn to speak again and knows how lucky he is to be alive just seconds after being stabbed in the neck and taking what he thought might be his last breath.

Colion is now recovering posting this new video trying to eat for the first time.

Colion, whose given name is Tyree Moorehead, was stabbed Sunday night in what police say was a domestic related argument turned to blood shed.

“We believe there’s another relative responsible for this incident,” says Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith.

The 41-year-old streamed the aftermath on Facebook Live, where more than 60,000 people watched the horrifying ordeal.

48 hours later, Colion still can’t talk. He communicated through a dry erase board. He wrote: “It doesn’t seem real. They lost me twice on the street. I lost so much blood.”

He spent more than a decade in prison for second-degree murder. Since then, he’s focused on rap and an anti-violence movement. He’s pushing for “no shoot zones” across the City.

As for the alleged attacker, he says “I forgive him. I want him to help me push the no shoot zone. He owes me that.”

Police say they have identified a person of interest in this case and are in the process of obtaining charges.

Colion also says “I spent 18 years in prison. I’m home on a mission, pushing the no shoot zone hard.”

Hundreds of people in Baltimore and across the country have posted messages on Colion’s Facebook page wishing him a speedy recovery.

