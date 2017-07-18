Firestone Believes Orioles Have Some Exciting Prospects In The Farm System

Roy Firestone is a lifelong fan of the Baltimore Orioles and served as a spring training bat boy for the team as a teenager. Firestone joined Scott and Jeremy to talk about the prospects the Orioles should consider, the pitching changes that should be made and much more.

Firestone is adamant that the minor league has a few gems the team could pluck. He was very excited about outfielder Austin Hays, pitcher Lucas Long and Chance Sisco.

He says Hays is “a dazzling defender as well as a power hitter. Austin Hays is the name I want people to remember in a Mancini-like game, he can play defense and he can hit with power.” He also mentioned Lucas Long. He said Long “has been pitching particularly well for the Baysox. In the last 15 games his ERA is 2.08 with a ton of strikeouts. So there’s another guy to be excited about.”

As far as the possible trades, he said, “I think you’re going to see Smith for sure, Kim possibly and maybe Brach go. You may even see Darren O’day go, we all love Darren O’Day but he’s got a big contract and he’s starting to show his age.”

“You’re seeing a complete collapse of this rotation. I do believe they’re going to move Brach and there’s a good chance they’ll move Britton for the right package. I know the Dodgers want him. What I don’t want to see happen is come into the American League and beat us,” said Firestone.

Tune in to the full interview to hear more about what the Orioles can do to make some changes.