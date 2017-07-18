Howard County Confirms No Breach Of Data During Website Hack

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County has completed its internal review following the hack of the county’s government website, and confirmed that there was no breach of data.

The Howard County public website was part of a nationwide hack on June 25 that targeted local government agencies.

A group calling itself “Team System DZ” took over the website and posted, “You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries. I Love Islamic state.”

“Our comprehensive internal review has reaffirmed that there was absolutely no breach of data on this public facing website, which is hosted on an outside, third-party server,” Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman said in a release. “Once access was gained, the group redirected our home page portal to a page that included political propaganda. This did not involve the County’s internal network or the business conducted on it.”

The FBI is continuing its criminal investigation in this case.

A further review is set into the breach and the overall security of Howard County’s “cyber environment.”

