Lululemon Sues Under Armour Over Sports Bra Design

July 18, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: Lululemon, Under Armour

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The yoga powerhouse Lululemon Athletica is suing sports apparel giant Under Armour over a sports bra design, our media partners at The Baltimore Sun report.

The undergarments in question are the Energy Bra, a $52 crisscross strap number from Lululemon, and four of Under Armour’s sports bras — the Armour Eclipse Low Impact, Armour Shape Low Impact, UA On the Move, and UA Printed Strappy Bra. (CLICK THE NAME OF EACH BRA TO SEE IT)

In the legal filing, Lululemon says “Under Armour’s unauthorized acts have caused and will continue to cause irreparable damage to Lululemon and its business.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch