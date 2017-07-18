Lululemon Sues Under Armour Over Sports Bra Design

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The yoga powerhouse Lululemon Athletica is suing sports apparel giant Under Armour over a sports bra design, our media partners at The Baltimore Sun report.
The undergarments in question are the Energy Bra, a $52 crisscross strap number from Lululemon, and four of Under Armour’s sports bras — the Armour Eclipse Low Impact, Armour Shape Low Impact, UA On the Move, and UA Printed Strappy Bra. (CLICK THE NAME OF EACH BRA TO SEE IT)
In the legal filing, Lululemon says “Under Armour’s unauthorized acts have caused and will continue to cause irreparable damage to Lululemon and its business.”
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook