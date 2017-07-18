Police Seek Public’s Help In Identifying Homicide Victim

RIVERDALE, Md. (AP) — Detectives in Maryland are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was slain in a road.

Police said in a news release that officers found the man lying in the road early Sunday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities say an autopsy showed the man died from multiple injuries from an unknown cause. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Investigators say the man was Hispanic, between 35 and 40 years old. Detectives say the man, who was found in Riverdale, a suburb of Washington, D.C., had not tattoos or other distinguishing marks.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Prince George’s County Police.

