Police Search For Missing Elderly Woman; May Be Disoriented

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County police are searching for a missing elderly woman who was last seen in the Towson area Tuesday morning.

Creta Myree Smouse, 85, was last seen in the 600 block of Meadow Ridge Road around 9:45 a.m., according to officers.

She’s 5-foot-5, weighs 125 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans.

Smouse is believed to have left in her vehicle, a tan Chevrolet Malibu with Maryland registration plates 1AD0034.

Police say she may be confused or disoriented.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

