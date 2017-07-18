Baltimore County Police Seek Identity Of Found Teen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found in the Dundalk area.

Officers were called to the Eastpoint Mall around 10 p.m. Monday, where they found the subject. Police say he has been unresponsive to all questioning and officers do not know his identity. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of dehydration, but was not coherent enough to provide his name or any other information.

#BCoPD needs assistance identifying this subject, located around 10pm @ Eastpoint mall (PC12). Recognize him? Pls call 410-307-2020 ^AB pic.twitter.com/CHNDWiqiwM — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) July 18, 2017

Police describe him as a black male who appears to be approximately 15-19-years-old. He is 6 feet tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

Police say he also has a tattoo of a small hear on the upper left portion of his chest.

Anyone with information on the young man’s identity is asked to call police at (410)-307-2020.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook