Severe Thunderstorms Roll Through Maryland Again

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One day after storms brought hail and flooding to Baltimore County, severe storms are rolling through the area again.

There is a Flood Warning in Montgomery County until 10:15 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Howard County and Baltimore County expired at 4 p.m., but storms are still active in the area.

“We are looking at a hot and humid afternoon, and we know that combo just creates the perfect atmosphere for some strong storms to get going,” WJZ’s Meg McNamara says.

And they are slow moving, just like Monday’s.

The National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm was located over Woodlawn around 3:19 p.m. and was nearly stationary.

There could be winds up to 60 miles per hour and quarter sized hail. Tree branches could fall and unsecured outdoor objects could become projectiles.

NWS advises people to get indoors.

Stay with WJZ’s First Warning Weather team for the latest on summer storms.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook