Walmart Releases Fruit Punch-Flavored Pickles

July 18, 2017 1:47 PM
Filed Under: Food, Pickles, Walmart

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A new addition to Walmart shelves this week is a product called Tropickles: fruit punch flavored pickles.

Since their release, Walmart has been getting skeptical reactions from consumers.

The company says that the idea came from recipes on Pinterest.

“The modern-day couple, the pickle and fruit punch met on social media (they bonded over recipes on Pinterest, to be exact); now, we are celebrating their union on Walmart store shelves,” Walmart said in a statement.

Cute pitch aside, consumers still don’t seem to be infatuated.

