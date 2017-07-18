Walmart Releases Fruit Punch-Flavored Pickles

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A new addition to Walmart shelves this week is a product called Tropickles: fruit punch flavored pickles.
Since their release, Walmart has been getting skeptical reactions from consumers.
The company says that the idea came from recipes on Pinterest.
“The modern-day couple, the pickle and fruit punch met on social media (they bonded over recipes on Pinterest, to be exact); now, we are celebrating their union on Walmart store shelves,” Walmart said in a statement.
Cute pitch aside, consumers still don’t seem to be infatuated.
