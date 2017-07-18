WEATHER BLOG: Flash Flooding Result Of ‘Spotty Storms’

July 18, 2017 8:14 AM
Filed Under: Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

Well it got a bit zesty yesterday afternoon.  This morning I polled the crew to see where folks were during that period of time. And the results paint a perfect picture of what we mean by “spotty.” Just in the studio we had Bel Air, Locust Point, and Dundalk represented. All had gentle rain then sun, and a fine evening. Quite the change from the live shot Mike Schuh did about the intense flooding and rain in Reisterstown, Owings Mills, and Pikesville yesterday. Today we may see “spotty” thunderstorms again, and the same type of separation. Bottom line is this, “spotty” means area, not strength, or effect.

In other weather news today is a BIG DEAL. The normal daytime high, yesterday, was 88°. Today it is DOWN to 87°. Scientifically the slow slide toward Fall has begun. The days have shortened by almost 30 minutes since the first day of Summer, and the Northern Hemisphere is slowly beginning to cool. Look there will be MANY more hot, humid, Summerlike days ahead. Fall is over 60 days away. But keep your eye on the normal daytime high. It will be changing.

Have a GREAT day!

MB!

