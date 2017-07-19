WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Orange Air Quality Alert In Effect Wednesday | Current Conditions | Current Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Memorial Ride To Be Held For Cyclist Killed In Unsolved Hit-And-Run Accident

July 19, 2017 11:57 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A memorial ride will be held to remember the life of a cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in June that is still unsolved.

Aaron Laciny was riding a bike in the southbound lane oF Charles Street on June 19, when he was struck by a vehicle.

A reward of $2,000 is being offered to anyone who can help Baltimore County police find the suspect in the fatal hit-and-run.

The memorial ride will be Monday, July 24, starting at 7 p.m. at Eddie’s, located in the 6200 block of Charles St.

The memorial ride will be “to mourn the loss of a member of the Baltimore cycling family.”

Click here for the memorial ride route.

