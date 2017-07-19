Boy Suffering From Rare Disease Sworn In As Police Officer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A young boy suffering from a rare disease got a chance to live out his dream of joining the police force.

9-year-old Ethan Kranig was diagnosed with ectrodactyly ectodermal dysplasia, a rare disease that caused him to lose all his vision in his right eye, and most of his vision in his left eye.

He recently made the trip from his hometown of Prescott, Wisconsin to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for surgery. He’s had 31 operations to date.

During his East Coast visit, his mother made it a point to take him to Wildwood, New Jersey. The beach town was a perfect spot for Kranig to see the ocean, something he’s always wanted to do.

The young boy got an even bigger surprise.

With the help from the Lunch With Lynch Foundation and the Wildwood Police Department, Kranig got the chance to realize his dream of becoming an officer.

His colleagues in blue were there for the honorary swearing-in ceremony.

“I, Ethan, promise and swear that I will be good. I will always try hard and be the best possible person that I can.”

Kranig loves the police so much, he even has a collection of police patches that Lunch With Lynch Foundation is hoping to help grow.

