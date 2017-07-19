WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Orange Air Quality Alert In Effect Wednesday | Current Conditions | Current Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Buster Olney On Orioles: “You Might As Well Go All In”

July 19, 2017 11:38 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Buster Olney, espn, mlb, pitching, trade deadline

Buster Olney of ESPN joined Bob and Terry to talk about the trade rumors surrounding the Orioles.

Olney said he sees the Orioles trading some of their top relievers, but says they should explore trading Manny Machado and Adam Jones.

Olney starts by talking about the bullpen, “Once you decide to break up that bullpen, you might as well take offers on all the guys who may not be with the team after 2018. You might as well see if the Red Sox would give you something really really good for Manny Machado.” He continued to say, “You might as well see what you can get for him and for Adam Jones. I know it’s not going to happen, but the question I think  Dan Duquette needs to ask Peter Angelos is ‘are you prepared to spend $350 M on Manny Machado?’ and if the answer is no, you should be looking to at least see what you can get for him in the trade market.”

Buster also said they should explore trading Dylan Bundy because of the pitcher needy teams. Tune in to hear even more MLB trade rumors.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch