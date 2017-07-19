Code Red Heat Advisory Issued For Baltimore For Artscape Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen has issued a code red heat advisory for Artscape weekend.

The heat advisory is for Thursday, July 20, through Sunday, July 23, as the heat index is expected to be between 101 and 104 degrees

“Heat is a silent killer and a public health threat, particularly for the young, the elderly and those in our city who are the most vulnerable,” Dr. Wen said in a release. “As Baltimore prepares for a fun weekend with one of the nation’s largest free arts festivals, it is important for all residents to protect against hyperthermia and dehydration. Please be cautious and remember to stay cool and hydrated.”

A code red alert is declared when heat is “severe enough to present a substantial threat to the life or health of vulnerable Baltimore citizens.”

The following cooling centers will be open starting Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

• Northern Community Action Partnership Center

5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084

• Southern Community Action Partnership Center

606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900

• Northwest Community Action Partnership Center

3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384

• Southeastern Community Action Partnership Center

3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6510

• Eastern Community Action Partnership Center

1400 E. Federal Street, (410) 545-0136

• Shoprite Howard Park, 4601 Liberty Heights Ave, 21207, will be open as a community cooling center during their regular hours

• Baltimore City Recreation and Parks will extend pool hours

The following senior centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday:

• Waxter Center for Senior Citizens: 1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-1324

• Oliver Center: 1700 Gay Street, (410) 396-3861

• Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center: 1601 N. Baker Street, (410) 396-7724

• Hatton Center: 2825 Fait Avenue, (410) 396-9025

• John Booth: 2601 E. Baltimore St., (410) 396-9202

• Zeta Center: 4501 Reisterstown Rd., (410) 396-3535

