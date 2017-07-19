WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Orange Air Quality Alert In Effect Wednesday | Current Conditions | Current Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Group Criticizes Hurdle Congressman Added For Offshore Wind

July 19, 2017 6:36 PM
Filed Under: Amendment, Andy Harris, Environment, Maryland, Ocean City, offshore wind proposals

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland environmental coalition is criticizing an amendment added to legislation by U.S. Rep. Andy Harris that they say could stop two offshore wind proposals near Ocean City.

The Maryland Climate Coalition said Wednesday the amendment approved by the House Appropriations Committee this week would prohibit the Interior Department from approving project construction plans, despite six years of debate and approval by state lawmakers and regulators.

The amendment blocks federal funding for reviews of plans to put turbines less than 24 nautical miles from land, where they would be visible from shore.

Harris, a Republican who represents the Eastern Shore, says there hasn’t been a proper examination on how the turbines could hurt Ocean City tourism and real estate.

Critics of the turbines say they would be a detracting eyesore.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch