Group Criticizes Hurdle Congressman Added For Offshore Wind

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland environmental coalition is criticizing an amendment added to legislation by U.S. Rep. Andy Harris that they say could stop two offshore wind proposals near Ocean City.

The Maryland Climate Coalition said Wednesday the amendment approved by the House Appropriations Committee this week would prohibit the Interior Department from approving project construction plans, despite six years of debate and approval by state lawmakers and regulators.

The amendment blocks federal funding for reviews of plans to put turbines less than 24 nautical miles from land, where they would be visible from shore.

Harris, a Republican who represents the Eastern Shore, says there hasn’t been a proper examination on how the turbines could hurt Ocean City tourism and real estate.

Critics of the turbines say they would be a detracting eyesore.

