Loyola University Holds Memorial Service For Murdered Student

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A memorial service will be held today for the Loyola student killed on a Pennsylvania farm earlier this month.

A memorial mass for 19-year-old Jimi Patrick will be held in the Alumni Memorial Chapel at Loyola University. Campus officials say another memorial mass will be held this fall when the campus community returns for the new academic year.

Patrick will be laid to rest Friday in his hometown of Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Police say 20-year-old Cosmo Dinardo confessed to killing Patrick and three others and buried their bodies on his Bucks County Farm.

