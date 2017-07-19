Orioles Announce 10,000th Home Run Contest

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are approaching an important home run milestone. To date, the Orioles have hit 9,976 regular season home runs in club history, and are just 24 homers shy of the milestone.

To commemorate the moment, the club is encouraging fans to predict who will hit the 10,000th regular season home run in Orioles history (since 1954) for a chance to win unique prizes.

To enter the contest, fans can guess the player who will hit the 10,000th regular season home run in team history, as well as the inning and the number of men on base at the time.

Every fan who votes for the correct player will automatically win two tickets to a 2017 Orioles home game. One fan who correctly selects the player and accurately predicts or comes closest to predicting the correct inning and number of men on base will be treated to an Orioles VIP experience.

Visit www.orioles.com/homerun to cast your vote. You can also share your predictions on social media platforms using #OsHR10000.