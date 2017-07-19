Orioles Are Approaching Major Home Run Milestone

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are approaching an important home run milestone.

To date, the Orioles have hit 9,976 regular season home runs in club history, and are just 24 homers shy of the milestone.

The Orioles would become one of four Major League Baseball clubs to reach the 10,000 home run milestone since 1954, joining the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, and Boston Red Sox.

To commemorate the moment, the club is encouraging fans to predict who will hit the 10,000th regular season home run in Orioles history (since 1954) for a chance to win unique prizes.

Cal Ripken Jr. holds the club record with 431 home runs and Adam Jones holds the home run record at Oriole Park at Camden Yards with 129 homers. To date, the Birds have hit 4,979 home runs at home and 4,997 on the road, with 2,489 being hit at Oriole Park.

