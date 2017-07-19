WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Orange Air Quality Alert In Effect Wednesday | Current Conditions | Current Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Marylanders Warned To Not Eat Caribeña’s Yellow, Maradol Papayas

July 19, 2017 5:27 PM
Filed Under: Papaya

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health is warning everyone to avoid eating Caribeña’s yellow, Maradol papayas because they might be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.

These papayas have been distributed to stores throughout Maryland.

Anyone who bought these types of papayas are being told to throw them away.

Five of these yellow Maradol papayas from a Baltimore store were tested as part of an ongoing Salmonella investigation, and three of the five tested positive for Salmonella.

Authorities are not sure what has caused these papayas to be contaminated with Salmonella.

