WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Orange Air Quality Alert In Effect Wednesday | Current Conditions | Current Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Police: Woman Shot In Possible Road Rage Incident

July 19, 2017 6:10 PM
Filed Under: Capital Beltway, Maryland, Road Rage, Shooting, virgina, Woman

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Police say road rage may have sparked a shooting that left one woman seriously injured in Virginia.

Alexandria Police say the shooting happened Wednesday morning near the Capital Beltway.

Police charged one of the drivers, 58-year-old Ernest Stickell of Mechanicsville, Maryland, with malicious wounding after he was arrested in Maryland Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokeswoman Laura Binz says it’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but witness statements led them to believe it’s a road rage incident.

Binz says the victim, a 33-year-old woman from Bladensburg, Maryland, was taken to a hospital. She was listed in stable condition Wednesday afternoon. A man in the vehicle wasn’t injured. Binz didn’t know who was driving when the shooting occurred.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch