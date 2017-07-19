Police: Woman Shot In Possible Road Rage Incident

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Police say road rage may have sparked a shooting that left one woman seriously injured in Virginia.

Alexandria Police say the shooting happened Wednesday morning near the Capital Beltway.

Police charged one of the drivers, 58-year-old Ernest Stickell of Mechanicsville, Maryland, with malicious wounding after he was arrested in Maryland Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokeswoman Laura Binz says it’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but witness statements led them to believe it’s a road rage incident.

Binz says the victim, a 33-year-old woman from Bladensburg, Maryland, was taken to a hospital. She was listed in stable condition Wednesday afternoon. A man in the vehicle wasn’t injured. Binz didn’t know who was driving when the shooting occurred.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)