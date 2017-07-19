Rich Dubroff Reports On Upcoming MLB Trade Deadline

Rich Dubroff from PressBox Online joins Ed and Rob to report on the pieces the Orioles could trade if teams start calling the phones.

The last few wins won’t really change the fact that the Orioles still need to become a stronger team and buying and/or selling will be in the near future.

Dubroff said, “I think they’re going to have to decide if they want to sell Brad Brach or Zach Britton. I wouldn’t imagine that anybody would think they’d really be selling Manny Machado right now. I think Seth Smith or Hyun Soo Kim, well I think those are pretty much no brainers.”

Are the Orioles philosophically opposed to becoming sellers? Dubroff says, “I think part of it is that Peter Angelos is an older owner. There’s more of a philosophy of ‘let’s try to win now.’ They did sell once…it was in 2000 and they got Melvin Mora out of those deals, but yeah if you sold Manny Machado or Britton, you’d get a significant haul.”

Tune in to hear more about the which players he thinks might be on the move and which players could stay.