Trey Mancini Hosts Birdland Social Tonight At Camden Yards

Trey Mancini joined Vinny and Haynie to talk about his strong rookie season. Mancini also talked about the event he is helping with tonight at Camden Yards called Birdland Social which centers around social media.

The Orioles will host the final “Birdland Social” of the season, a Social Media Night event at Oriole Park on Wednesday, July 19. The exclusive pregame party will take place on the center field Roof Deck with 250 of the Orioles’ most engaged social media followers beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Trey went on to talk about how he has had to make adjustments from the plate as the season has progressed.

Fans will get an exclusive Trey Mancini “#BoomBoom” Omoji T-shirt and are encouraged to use #BirdlandSocial throughout the event. Social Media Night will continue with promotions and prizes for all fans attending the game including the popular Catch a #Winner promotion during Batting Practice.

Participants can share on their Twitter or Instagram accounts using #BirdlandSocial for a chance to be featured on the video board. Several photos will also be featured on the Orioles’ official Instagram story.