Under Armour To Hold Sample Sale This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore based Under Armour is giving back to the community this weekend.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, the apparel company will be holding a sample sale this weekend at the former Port Covington Walmart.

The sale will feature reduced pricing on apparel, footwear and accessories in a variety of sizes and colors.

The sample sale runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Under Armour Port Covington, 2701 Port Covington Drive.

Proceeds from the sale will go to Baltimore City schools and recreation centers, in partnership with the Heart of America Foundation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook